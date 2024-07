Bay d’Espoir RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the town hall in Milltown between the evening of July 3 and the morning of July 4. On Thursday morning, police received the report of the crime. Suspect(s) forced entry into the building, breached a safe that was located inside and stole a quantity of cash.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of those responsible is asked to contact Bay d’Espoir RCMP at 709-882-2230.