Police investigating after man found with serious injuries in St. John’s residence

Police are investigating after a man was located with serious injuries at a St. John’s residence.

The RNC responded to a residence on Empire Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man inside the residence with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Health Sciences Centre.

Police believe the man’s injuries resulted from an assault, and are seeking any information related to activity in the area of Empire Avenue, from Stamp’s Lane to Columbus Drive, including any video footage in the area.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere