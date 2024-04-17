Police investigates break, enter and theft at Bennett’s Ultramar; seeks public’s assistance

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at Bennett’s Ultramar during the early morning hours of April 12. Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects involved in the crime.

Surveillance footage showed that at approximately 4:00 a.m. last Friday, two suspects forced entry into the business on Hamilton River Road and stole merchandise from inside. Damages to the business are estimated at $1,000.

Images of the two individuals are attached and the investigation is continuing. If you have information about this crime or the identity of either of the suspects involved, please contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.