Police find 40-year-old man who died in Campbellton fire responsible for crimes

The RCMP gave an update Friday on the vehicle crash, arson and a sudden death that took place in Campbellton Jan. 7.

In consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and as a result of other investigative findings, the 40-year-old deceased man, who was located in the residence and died as a result of the fire, was found to have been the only person responsible for these crimes, including the preceding motor vehicle crash, the home invasion and the arson to both the home and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.



There is no current risk to public safety.