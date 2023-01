The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation into the sudden death of a man that occurred at a residence on Bell Island late last week.

Police can confirm that two men, who were known to one another, were involved in a physical altercation that began inside a residence and continued outside. One of those men died as a result of the altercation.

The investigation, which is being assisted by RCMP NL Forensic Identification Services and Bell Island RCMP, is continuing.