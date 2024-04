The RNC stopped a driver travelling nearly three times the legal limit on Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

The driver was clocked going 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Due to their excessive speed, their driver’s license was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

This is just one case of increased speeding. The RNC stated that officers are noticing an increase in speeds in the metro region with nicer weather arriving.