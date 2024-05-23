Police charge two men in violent incident

Thirty-three-year-old James Snow of Goose Cove and 22-year-old Brady Parsons of Upper Island Cove have been arrested and charged following an incident involving confinement, assault and threats this past weekend.



Just before midnight on Saturday, police received a report of a male in his 20s being forcibly taken from a residence in Carbonear by two other males. The three are known to each other.

The victim was taken to a location in Carbonear against his will, where he was assaulted and threatened. After some time, he was able to escape and report the incident to police. Two suspects were identified and believed to have left the scene in a Black GMC pickup truck.

Early Sunday morning, the described truck was located and a search warrant was obtained to search the truck. Snow and Parsons were subsequently arrested and have since been charged in court.

Snow has been released from custody until his next court appearance and Parsons remains in police custody pending a court appearance scheduled for tomorrow. Both are charged with the following offences:

Uttering Threats

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Forcible Confinement

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The investigation is continuing.