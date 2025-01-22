One man in custody after incident on Adelaide Street in Carbonear

Harbour Grace RCMP advises that one man has been arrested at a residence on Adelaide Street in Carbonear. Residents can now resume normal activities and can expect to see a continued police presence while the investigation continues.

EARLIER STORY: Harbour Grace RCMP are advising the public of an increased police presence on Adelaide Street in Carbonear. Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place and the public is asked to stay away.

The Conception Bay Regional Community Centre doors on Water Street are locked temporarily while the shelter in place advisory from RCMP is in effect for the Adelaide Street area.

Children living in the affected area who are students at Carbonear Academy were picked up by parents.

Information will be updated as available.