Police arrest two individuals at separate traffic stops

Two people were recently arrested by the RCMP at separate traffic stops in Corner Brook.

On Nov. 18, a 19-year-old woman of Corner Brook was arrested after she was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine. She is set to appear in court in January to face a charge of possession of cocaine. The investigation is continuing to determine if a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine is appropriate.

On Nov. 19, a 47-year old man of Deer Lake was arrested after he fled from a traffic stop. While evading police, the man’s vehicle became stuck in the mud. The man fled on foot and was located a short time later. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. More than 150 cartons of contraband cigarettes, a quantity of crack cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking were located inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing with charges pending.