Police arrest youth following assault and theft

A youth was arrested near Norris Arm early this morning following a robbery and theft of a vehicle that occurred in Humber Valley Resort last night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., RCMP received a report of a robbery and theft of a vehicle. A youth assaulted a woman, took her keys and then stole her vehicle. The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.
The vehicle was located near Badger and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m., the vehicle was located by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on the side of the TCH east of Norris Arm. The youth was located and arrested without incident. The youth faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, robbery, assault, assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and breaches of a court order.