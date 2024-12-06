Police arrest unruly airline passenger in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay arrested an unruly airline passenger on Thursday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the RCMP were called to the airport in relation to an unruly passenger on board an Air Borealis flight that had just landed. Mary Lou Harris, 33, of Nain was arrested for alleged intoxicating, assaulingd a passenger and was causing a disturbance on the flight. She allegedly attempted to gain access to the aircraft’s flight deck.

Harris was taken into custody without further incident and attends court today, charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault

Mischief over $5000.00

In addition, she is charged with two offences under the Aeronautics Act with respect to the interference of the safety of airline passengers and crew.

The investigation is continuing.