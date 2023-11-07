Police arrest impaired driver from Torbay

Police tracked down an impaired driver following a collision in the east-end of St. John’s on Monday. At about 3 p.m., the RNC received a report of a potential impaired driver travelling north on Torbay Road in St. John’s. The suspect vehicle had been involved in a multi-vehicle collision in the area of Stavanger Drive and had left the scene. Officers responded to the collision while others began searching for the suspect vehicle which was described as a white, box-style van.

Just after 4:00 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located operating on White Rose Drive where officers observed it had a flat tire which was affecting its operation. Police blocked the vehicle as the operator attempted to flee the area once again. Patrol officers removed the operator from the vehicle and proceeded with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation into the series of events, the 28-year-old male driver from Torbay was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision, impaired driving, refusal to provide a breath sample and resisting arrest.