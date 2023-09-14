Pleasant View Towers staff member on leave pending misconduct investigation

NL Health Services has confirmed allegations against a staff member at Pleasant View Towers long-term care facility in St. John’s.

“Upon learning of the claims of potential misconduct, we immediately placed one staff member on leave and initiated a robust investigation process. Dignity and respect for our patients along with their safety and wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do, and there is zero tolerance in our organization for any form of abuse or neglect.”

The health authority says the staff member will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation process.

All substitute decision makers of alleged impacted residents have been informed of the situation involving their loved one, says NL Health Services.

“We place high value on the safety of all those within our care, take all allegations seriously and are working diligently to determine what happened in this situation. As such, we have implemented the following actions: medical assessments of alleged impacted residents, increased monitoring of units affected, audits of resident charts, and support offered to families.”