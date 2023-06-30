Places To Go

Places To Go: Tour of Victoria Heritage Park

By Web Team
Published on June 30, 2023 at 9:14 pm

Sharon Snow takes us on a tour of the Victoria Heritage Park built on the site of a World War II Pow Camp built in 1940, but now boasts a general store, salt box house, forge, church and so much more.

