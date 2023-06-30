Places To Go: Tour of Victoria Heritage Park

- Home
Sharon Snow takes us on a tour of the Victoria Heritage Park built on the site of a World War II Pow Camp built in 1940, but now boasts a general store, salt box house, forge, church and so much more.
Form workshops to artifacts to boat-in-a-box, you’ll find it all at the Wooden Boat Museum in Winterton. Sharon Snow has Places to Go.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow introduces us to the Essence Medical Team.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow combines one of this province’s national historic sites with a great cup of coffee.