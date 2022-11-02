Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision on Topsail Road

The scene of a motor vehicle – pedestrian collision on Topsail Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, near the Kenmount Road overpass, shortly after 10:15 p.m.. The individual was struck by a westbound car, which could be seen stopped several metres from the scene. Paramedics tended to the injured pedestrian, taking them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on scene to investigate the collision. Roads were dark and wet in moderate rain at the time of the incident.