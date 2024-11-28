Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision in St. John’s

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Thursday evening following a collision on a busy stretch of road in St. John’s.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lemarchant Road and Campbell Avenue after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The force of the collision caused significant damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian, who was alert and speaking with first responders at the scene, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Accident reconstructionists with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to the scene. While initial witness reports from the scene indicate the driver of the vehicle was proceeding through a green light at the time of the collision, an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Speed is not believed to be a factor.

Video from the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Lemarchant Road in St. John’s

