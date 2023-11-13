Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck on Empire Avenue

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday afternoon following a collision with an SUV on a busy centre-city road.

Emergency crews responded to Empire Avenue, at its intersection with Suez Street, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday. Reports from the scene indicate that two pedestrians were crossing the street when one of them was struck by a westbound SUV. The collision caused minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics, suffering from injuries that were described at the time as non life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. It was unknown at the time if the pedestrians were on a nearby crosswalk when the collision took place.

Police closed a portion of Empire Avenue, between Hamel Street and Suvla Street, for roughly an hour to facilitate their investigation into the cause of the incident.