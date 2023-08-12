Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck on downtown street

A pedestrian was taken to hospital late Friday night after being struck on a busy downtown street.

Emergency crews responded to the incident, on Queen’s Road, at about 10:45 p.m.. A pedestrian was struck by a westbound SUV near the top of Bates Hill. Bystanders and witnesses assisted the individual until first responders could take over. The individual was conscious and alert at the scene, and was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature.

Police closed a portion of Queen’s Road, between Carter’s Hill Place and Bates Hill, as they conducted an investigation into the collision.