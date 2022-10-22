Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital, following mid-afternoon collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following the latest in a string of recent vehicle-pedestrian collisions in the metro region.
Emergency crews were called to Queen’s Road at Victoria Street at about 2:00 p.m. following a collision involving a pedestrian and a westbound vehicle. The force of the collision caused damage to the hood and windshield of the vehicle, and left the pedestrian laying in the road a short distance away.
Paramedics took the individual to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening. Queen’s Road was closed for over an hour as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated.