Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital, following mid-afternoon collision

Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Queen’s Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following the latest in a string of recent vehicle-pedestrian collisions in the metro region.

Emergency crews were called to Queen’s Road at Victoria Street at about 2:00 p.m. following a collision involving a pedestrian and a westbound vehicle. The force of the collision caused damage to the hood and windshield of the vehicle, and left the pedestrian laying in the road a short distance away.

Paramedics took the individual to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening. Queen’s Road was closed for over an hour as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated.