ParksNL Season Opening

With camping season just around the corner, ParksNL is preparing to open the reservation system and welcome 2024 clients. ParksNL will launch the campsite reservation service for the 2024 season on Wednesday, April 24, at 7:00 a.m. (6:30 a.m. in most of Labrador). The registration system can be accessed by visiting www.nlcamping.ca.

Campsites may also be reserved by calling toll-free 1-877-214-CAMP (2267). A profile is required to make a reservation. Interested campers should either create a profile or login to ensure their information is up to date prior to the launch date.

To view the updated Rules and Regulations for reservations, including updates on the use of generators for those with medical needs, please visit www.parksnl.ca/files/Provincial-Park-Rules-and-Regs-2024.pdf.

Most camping parks are scheduled to open for the Victoria Day weekend, with some others opening in late May. The opening and closing dates of the 13 provincial camping parks can be found in the backgrounder below.

To inquire about the 2024 camping season, please contact ParksNL at 709-637-2040 or [email protected].