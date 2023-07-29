News

Paradise SunSplash soccer tournament underway this weekend

By Web Team
Published on July 29, 2023 at 10:21 am

The 2023 Paradise SunSplash Tournament is underway this weekend, with 116 teams in the U11-U12 and U13 divisions.

The tournament is being held this year from July 27-30, with Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association members keeping their eyes on the field, for identification for U12.

This year, the organization is donating $5 from every registration to create a goal of $1500, to be donated to The Gathering Place.

Schedules, and tournament information can be found here.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top