Paradise SunSplash soccer tournament underway this weekend

The 2023 Paradise SunSplash Tournament is underway this weekend, with 116 teams in the U11-U12 and U13 divisions.
The tournament is being held this year from July 27-30, with Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association members keeping their eyes on the field, for identification for U12.
This year, the organization is donating $5 from every registration to create a goal of $1500, to be donated to The Gathering Place.
Schedules, and tournament information can be found here.
-
The last 2 weeks were the warmest on record in St. John’s and Gander!By Eddie Sheerr — 3 hours ago
The last 2 weeks have been unusually hot and humid for most of Newfoundland. Many locations in western, central and even parts of eastern have been flirting with 30ºC throughout the time frame. On top of that, it’s been extremely humid with dewpoints in the upper teens to lower 20s, which subsequently has put humidex values into the upper 30s to near 40.
According to Rodney Barney, a Meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, the last 2 weeks were with the warmest 14-day stretch on record in both St. John’s and Gander!
The data in both locations goes back to the early 1940s or late 1930s. In St. John’s, there is weather data as far back as the late 1800s, however, that was at a different location, located downtown. Since 1942, near the opening of St. John’s, then Torbay, Airport, the weather observations have been kept there.
Gander also set a record with respect to the dewpoint, which remained above 15ºC for 365 hours! According to Rodney Barney, that streak began on July 13, of this year, and is by far the longest on record.
Badger also set a record for the longest streak without dropping below 10ºC. This ends a 30 day streak that began on June 28!
Needless to say, the last 2 weeks have been hot and humid for much of the Island, while Labrador has seen slightly cooler temperatures after a hot streak of its own.
There is some relief in sight, as temperature later this weekend and next week will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s as we get a slight chance in the weather pattern.Post Views: 73
-
Coast Guard called to rescue stranded hiker from uncomfortable situationBy Earl Noble — 12 hours ago
Emergency personnel descended upon the beach in Outer Cove shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening in response to a call that a hiker was in distress.
When crews arrived they found a man who had slipped from the cliff above, and fallen several dozen metres. Unable to climb back up, the man was stranded on the rocks roughly two metres from the water. Adding to the already unusual predicament in which the man found himself was the fact he had lost his shorts during the fall, leaving the individual disrobed with nowhere to hide.
Unable to reach the man from above, a decision was made to summon the Canadian Coast Guard. Members of the SJRFD cold water rescue team were remained on standby in case the hiker ended up in the water.
After close to an hour the CCGS Spray arrived in Outer Cove to assist in the rescue. A small rescue craft was launched, with two personnel on board. They were able to get close enough for the man to climb in, for the quick trip to the beach nearby.
Dozens of onlookers lined the road overlooking the beach as the situation unfolded, giving a round of applause once the stranded man was safe aboard the rescue craft.
After receiving clothes en route to the beach, the man was able to walk ashore, where he was met by paramedics who ensured his well being. The individual appeared no worse for wear, despite the circumstances, and did not require transport to hospital. In total the man spent close to ninety minutes stranded on the rocks.Post Views: 391
-
Douglas Snelgrove granted bail while awaiting Supreme Court of Canada decision on appealBy Rosie Mullaley — 20 hours ago
Doug Snelgrove has been granted bail as he awaits the decision from the Supreme Court of Canada on his appeal application.
NL Court of Appeal Justice Frances Knickle rendered her decision on bail Friday afternoon.
Due to technical difficulties with video link, he’s participating in proceedings via telephone from Dorcester Penitentiary in New Brunswick. Snelgrove’s criminal case has been ongoing since 2015.
In 2014, he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. After several court appearances and three trials, he was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
Snelgrove’s appeal was denied by the NL Court of Appeal earlier this year in a unanimous decision, but he’s asked the country’s top court to consider allowing his appeal. Of the 800 such appeal applications the Supreme Court of Canada receives annually, it approves about 80.Post Views: 222