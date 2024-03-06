PAL Airlines charter flight returns to flight St. John’s after engine issues

A PAL Airlines charter flight departing from St. John’s and heading to Schefferville, Quebec, was forced to turn around after the flight crew received an engine indication.

In a statement from a spokesperson from PAL Airlines says the aircraft landed safely in St. John’s just after 9:30 a.m. An additional aircraft was dispatched to help complete the flight.

“Shortly after departure from St. John’s (YYT) the crew of a PAL Airlines charter flight received an engine indication. The crew of the Dash 8 followed prescribed procedures and shut down the affected engine. The aircraft returned to St. John’s where it landed safely at 9:34 A.M. local time.

PAL Airlines quickly dispatched an additional aircraft to complete the flight.”