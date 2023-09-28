Overnight fire in Goulds displaces four, causes significant damage

An overnight fire in Goulds has displaced four people and caused significant damage to a home.

Fire crews were alerted by an alarm company of a possible fire on Doyles Road at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. When firefighters first arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the front door of the home. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire, with crews from both St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) and Goulds Volunteer Fire Department responding.

Fire crews responded to a fire on Doyles Road in Goulds early Friday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said when firefighters entered the home they found fire in a kitchen area at the rear of the dwelling. Crews quickly attacked the blaze, quickly knocking down most of the flames. Firefighters spent the next while ensuring no hot spots or embers remained.

There were no injuries reported, however four people were displaced as a result of the fire, and are being assisted with finding alternate housing.

The home sustained significant fire damage in the immediate area of the fire, and smoke and water damage throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.