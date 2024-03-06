Over 2,600 hectares of municipal public lands recognized as protected areas

A total of 2,621 hectares of public land across Newfoundland and Labrador are now officially recognized as protected areas.

The new areas include parts of Indian Bay, Corner Brook, Elliston, and Whitbourne.

These natural areas are now recognized by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador as protected areas and are included in the national database of protected and conserved areas.

Some of the newly recognized areas contain boreal forests, wetlands, scree, coastal habitat, important habitat for species at risk, and many are valued areas for recreational activities, such as hiking.

This project now hopes to expand to new municipal partners.