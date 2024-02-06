Over $123,0000 raised by swimmers at Swim for Hope

This past weekend more than 450 swimmers from all across the province swam for Hope. The Swim for Hope event is a swim relay where participants collect individual and corporate pledges.

This year the fundraiser raised $123,553.05.

Funds raised from this event will support the Cancer Care Foundation and the participating swim clubs who are members of Swimming Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Cancer Care Foundation raises funds for the Cancer Centre in St. John’s, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Corner Brook, and the regional programs throughout the province.