There is a power outage this morning impacting several areas of Corner Brook.

The outage, impacting 1,933 customers, started around 6:40 a.m. this morning.

The unplanned power outage is impacting the Downtown, Townsite, West Valley to Raymond Heights, University Drive, Philip Drive, Bayview Heights to Dunfield Park, and Mt. Bernard to Wellington areas.

Power should be restored by 10:00 a.m. The cause of the outage is due to trees on power lines.