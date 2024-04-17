News

Oral Health Month marked at Paradise oral health clinic

Posted: April 17, 2024 7:56 pm
By Becky Daley



video
play-sharp-fill

April is Oral Health Month across Canada, highlighting the essential role oral health plays in overall well-being. 

NTV’s Becky Daley spoke to one local oral health centre that’s trying to be more accessible. 

Post Views: 38

Scroll to top Hide picture