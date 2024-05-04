Ontario police seeking dashcam video in connection with missing NL man in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are now looking for dash camera video in connection with the search for a Newfoundland man who is missing in Ontario.

Investigators are seeking dashcam video from Highway 401 in Whitby Ontario, in the Boundary Road area from April 25, between 10:30am and noon. OPP is also asking those with trail cameras in the S. Glengarry, S. Stormont and Cornwall area to check for any possible sightings.

Brian lush, originally from Stephenville, is a long-haul trucker with Downhome Movers.

He was last seen on Wednesday entering a petro pass on country road in Summerstown near Cornwall, Ontario.

He is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 200 punds with brown hair and brown eyes. He last spoke to his family at around 2:00 PM on Wednesday.