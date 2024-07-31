Ontario man charged with animal cruelty after 19 dogs found dead in New Harbour

A 52-year-old Ontario man, Toby Cadotte, is facing animal cruelty charges after he was arrested at a residence in New Harbour on Monday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a gun shot fired in the back yard of a residence on Newhook’s Hill in New Harbour. Officers were approached by the homeowner who disclosed that Cadotte was staying in a vehicle in the back yard of the property.



Officers found 19 dogs, including a number of puppies, that were dead and two dogs that required care. The animals needing care were taken to the SPCA.

Cadotte was arrested for animal cruelty and careless use of a firearm. A firearm was seized from the property. He appeared in court Tuesday and is charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty and one count of carless use of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.

The Chief Veterinary Officer with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is engaged and the investigation is continuing.