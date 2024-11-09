Only three out of 121 grads offered jobs despite critical nursing shortage, says union

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador is calling on the provincial government and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services to urgently address the concerning employment challenges faced by soon-to-be graduating nurses.

On Friday morning, RNU Vice President Kim Parsons presented to a group of 121 engaged and frustrated fourth-year nursing students at the Centre for Nursing Studies. Despite over 600 vacancies in our healthcare system, only three of these students have received job offers. The RNU says it’s a stark contrast to statements by government officials and NLHS that over 90% of nursing graduates have been hired.

One student shared that an NLHS manager in central Newfoundland stated that he prefers hiring private agency nurses because they are easier to make happy. Even more concerning, says the union, he admitted to not posting available positions at all, as it is simpler for him to bring in agency nurses.

“These students are eager to work in Newfoundland and Labrador, but they are being dismissed and overlooked by recruiters,” said Kim Parsons, Vice President of RNU. “We have a serious nursing shortage, yet our new graduates are being denied opportunities. This is outrageous and needs to change immediately.”

The union says none of the students have been offered the rural incentives that the government has widely promoted to attract nurses to remote and underserved areas.

“Why aren’t these incentives being extended to our soon-to-be graduates?” Parsons questioned. “This is a major missed opportunity to strengthen healthcare in rural Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The students expressed their desire to work in Newfoundland and Labrador but are being ignored or disregarded by recruiters. It is essential for NLHS to take recruitment seriously and take immediate action to retain our future workforce and address the nursing shortage.