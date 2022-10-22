One woman dead, another injured after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Spaniard’s Bay

An elderly woman is dead after she and another woman were both struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Spaniard’s Bay Thursday evening.

Bay Roberts RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. Two women, who were crossing the road near Restaurant 99, were struck by a motorist. One woman died at the scene. The other woman had serious injuries and was taken to Carbonear General Hospital for urgent medical care.

The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, who showed no signs of impairment, remained at the scene of the collision. It was raining and dark at the time of the collision.

A collision reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.