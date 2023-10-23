One man deceased following head-on collision on TCH near Hampden Junction

A 19-year-old man is deceased after a head-on collision between two vehicles late yesterday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of the Hampden Junction.

RCMP officers from Deer Lake and Corner Brook Detachments and Traffic Services West responded, along with Hampden Ambulance Service and Deer Lake Fire Rescue. The deceased was the only occupant of the first vehicle; the driver and passenger of the second vehicle had non-life threatening injuries. Road conditions at the time of the collision were poor, with heavy rains and high winds.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services examined the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.