One man dead, another seriously injured after stolen ATV crashes in Mobile

A 26-year-old man is dead and a 24-year-old man is seriously injured after an ATV crash in Mobile early Monday morning.

RCMP were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the crash on Mobile First Pond Road. An ATV left the gravel roadway and hit a tree. Neither man was wearing a helmet and both were ejected. The deceased died at the scene, while the other occupant was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. John’s for urgent medical attention.

Police determined the ATV involved in the crash was stolen from Melvin’s ATV Parts and Accessories Ltd. in Burnt Cove in September. The investigation is continuing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.