One man dead, another missing after single-vehicle crash

One man is dead and another is missing after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday evening.

It happened on Route 470 between Burnt Islands and Rose Blanche. RCMP received a report shortly before 7 p.m. that a vehicle had left the road and was submerged in a pond. The man who died was recovered from the water last evening. Search efforts are continuing for a second man believed to have been an occupant of the vehicle. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and a reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services have been deployed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.