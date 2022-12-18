One hospitalized following two incidents in which pedestrians were struck

Emergency crews were kept busy Sunday evening responding to two separate collisions in which a pedestrian was struck.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m. crews responded to Anderson Avenue near Guy Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The individual was assessed by paramedics at the scene, however they did not require transport to hospital. A shopping cart full of recyclables they had been rolling was also struck, causing bottles and cans to be strewn along the road. Police were forced to close a portion of the street until the broken glass and other debris could be removed.
A second collision occurred at the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive at about 7:00 p.m.. A pedestrian who was crossing the road was struck by a car, leaving them lying in the road until first responders arrived. The individual was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was slowed as personnel worked at the scene.
In both instances, roads were wet in the falling rain, and visibility was reduced.