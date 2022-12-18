One hospitalized following two incidents in which pedestrians were struck

A shopping cart full of recyclables lays in the road on Anderson Avenue following a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency crews were kept busy Sunday evening responding to two separate collisions in which a pedestrian was struck.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. crews responded to Anderson Avenue near Guy Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The individual was assessed by paramedics at the scene, however they did not require transport to hospital. A shopping cart full of recyclables they had been rolling was also struck, causing bottles and cans to be strewn along the road. Police were forced to close a portion of the street until the broken glass and other debris could be removed.

Emergency personnel tend to a pedestrian who was struck at the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A second collision occurred at the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive at about 7:00 p.m.. A pedestrian who was crossing the road was struck by a car, leaving them lying in the road until first responders arrived. The individual was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was slowed as personnel worked at the scene.

In both instances, roads were wet in the falling rain, and visibility was reduced.

One pedestrian was taken to hospital following two separate collisions involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle.