Officers use pepper spray to subdue wanted woman

Sunday evening RNC patrol officers recognized a wanted person in the rear of a taxi in the west end of St. John’s.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, the female jumped out of the taxi and fled on foot.

When officers caught up to the female, she had fallen and sustained an injury to her leg. Officers had to use pepper spray to subdue the woman. The 27-year-old was taken to seek medical attention and then taken to the lockup.

She faces charges of failing to attend court, resisting arrest and breaching a release order.