Officer taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash involving police car

A police officer was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Topsail Road at about 7:30 p.m.. It was reported that a police officer who was responding to a call with lights and siren activated hit a patch of black ice and went off the road. The car slid sideways across a front lawn before striking a tree and telephone pole. The vehicle sustained significant damage.

The officer was assessed at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Accident reconstructionists with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were on the scene to investigate the crash and document the scene. Personnel with Newfoundland Power also attended the scene, to survey damage to the telephone pole.

The eastbound lanes of Topsail Road were closed between Outerbridge Street and Brookfield Road were closed for a while.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a police car on Tuesday evening.

An officer with the Forensic Identification Division photographs the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. (Earl Noble / NTV News) An officer with the Forensic Identification Division photographs the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A police officer was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Topsail Road on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) An officer with the Forensic Identification Division photographs the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A police officer was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Topsail Road on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Accident Reconstructionists with the RNC survey the scene of a single-vehicle crash which involved a police cruiser. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A police officer was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Topsail Road on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)