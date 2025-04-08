Public sessions this week to discuss Corner Brook Integrated Municipal Sustainability Plan

This week, consultants from Upland Studio will be in Corner Brook to engage the public in two separate sessions to discuss the newest draft of the Integrated Municipal Sustainability Plan and Development Regulations.

The goal is to determine if the latest draft reflects the needs of residents and businesses.

A third session will take place online on April 15.

The latest document aims to address the areas of zoning and land use, housing and density, environmental protection and climate resilience, municipal infrastructure and services, building standards and barrier-free design, transportation, and economic development.