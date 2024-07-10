Obstetrical Services Temporarily Unavailable at Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre

NL Health Services advises the public that obstetrical services at Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre will be temporarily unavailable due to human resource challenges from:

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

Patients in the area who require emergency obstetrical services during this time period are advised to proceed to the emergency department at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary.

Patients who are in closer proximity to another hospital, such as Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville or the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, should proceed there for assessment.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.