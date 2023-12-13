O’Brien Farm Foundation Wins National Trust of Canada’s 2023 Governors’ Award

The O’Brien Farm Foundation recently received the National Trust of Canada’s 2023 Governors’ Award at their annual conference in Ottawa, Ontario.

The National Trust Awards are given out annually, and honour contributions to community,

identity, and sense of place around the country. The foundation’s Executive Director, Aaron

Rodgers, was in Ottawa to receive the award.

The O’Brien Farm Foundation was chosen for its restoration work on Thimble Cottage, a

175-year old historic home located on the O’Brien Farm property, as an example of how

heritage places can address contemporary needs, by teaching and practicing sustainable

food production while preserving and utilizing original buildings.

Thimble Cottage is an integral component of the foundation’s Learning Centre, which also

includes a Visitors Centre and Kitchen Barn which opened to the public this past June. The

city of St. John’s, the province, and the Government of Canada’s Atlantic Canada

Opportunities Agency (ACOA) have been the major funders for the farm development, with

support from a number of generous donors.

The O’Brien Farm is an active, working farm with a focus on educating the public about

sustainable food production. The farm also shares the history of Irish settlement in St.

John’s through the story of the O’Brien family.