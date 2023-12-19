Nunatsiavut Government proposing new airport near Nain

The Nunatsiavut Government is proposing a new airport near Nain.

The project would include an 1,830-metre-long gravel runway, a multifunctional airport terminal, hanger and other related infrastructure, and a 13-kilometre access road. The new facility would operate year-round to provide essential services to the community.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Nunatsiavut Government are each required to conduct an environmental assessment of the above noted project. The three jurisdictions are working together to avoid duplication in the environmental assessment, and each jurisdiction will make a decision on the undertaking.