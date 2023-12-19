Nunatsiavut Government proposing a new airport near Nain

The Nunatsiavut Government is proposing a new airport near Nain.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 87156). Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency. Comments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on February 16. Virtual information sessions will also take place.

The new airport would be built on Inuit lands about nine kilometres southwest of Nain. The airport project would include a 1,830-metre-long gravel airplane runway, a multifunctional airport terminal, a 13-kilometre-long access road, a hanger and other related infrastructure. The new facility would be able to operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day, year-round, to provide essential services.