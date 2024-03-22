Nunatsiavut Government launches campaign to fight false Indigenous claims

The Nunatsiavut Government has launched an awareness campaign to educate the public and the provincial and federal governments about false Indigenous claims from the NunatuKavut Community Council.

Representatives from the council are in Ottawa this week to support the Innu Nation in its challenge to a Memorandum of Understanding between the federal government and the NunatuKavut Community Council.

The “Our Beautiful Land” campaign includes a powerful series of videos with Inuit and visuals of life from Nunatsiavut. Additional components of the campaign will roll out over the coming weeks and will unite Inuit voices and experiences against the threats of these false claims.