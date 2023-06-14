Nunatsiavut government calls on province to reduce airfare while ferry service is delayed

Nunatsiavut’s First Minister Melva Williams is calling on Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless to subsidize air travel along the north coast of Labrador.

This comes as heavy ice conditions have delayed the planned schedule for the first week of the 2023 marine season. As a result, Kamutik W service for ports north to Nain have been delayed by one week, and is set to begin on June 18.

“The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has an obligation to ensure Labrador Inuit communities have a dependable and affordable freight and passenger service,” says the First Minister. “Our shipping season is delayed because of adverse ice conditions and, as per our understanding from officials within the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, air services should be put in place at rates comparable to that of the MV Kamutik W.”