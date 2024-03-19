Nunatsiavut Government and Government of Canada take step toward establishing Protected Area along the coast of Labrador

The Nunatsiavut Government and the Government of Canada are working to establish a new protected area in Labrador that will conserve more than 16,700 square kilometres of the Labrador Shelf Marine Region.

The feasibility assessment has been completed and deemed the establishment of a new Inuit Protected Area in northern Labrador as both feasible and desired.

The proposed 16,791 square kilometre Inuit Protected Area is located in the Labrador Sea, in the coastal waters adjacent to Torngat Mountains National Park in northern Labrador. If established, it will conserve a portion of the Labrador Shelf Marine Region and protect the fjords that extend into Torngat Mountains National Park.