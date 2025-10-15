NTV Weather Update | October 15, 2022 Please enable JavaScriptplay-rounded-fill LinkEmbedCopy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed. NTV Weather Update October 15th, 2025 Related Articles October 15, 2025 Cloudy skies today for most of the province Read more October 15, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 14, 2022 Read more October 14, 2025 A beautiful fall day expected across the province Read more October 13, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 13, 2025 Read more October 12, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 12, 2025 Read more October 08, 2025 NTV Weather Update | October 8, 2025 Read more