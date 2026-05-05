NTV Weather Update | May 5, 2026 NTV Weather Update, Weather May 5th, 2026 Related Articles May 04, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May the 4th Be With You, 2026 Read more May 04, 2026 Sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead for parts of the province Read more May 03, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 3, 2026 Read more May 01, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 1, 2026 Read more April 27, 2026 Sunny skies and temperatures expected to rise slightly this week Read more April 26, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 26, 2026 Read more