NTV Weather Update | May 3, 2026 NTV Weather Update, Weather May 3rd, 2026 Related Articles May 01, 2026 NTV Weather Update | May 1, 2026 Read more May 01, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more April 29, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 29, 2026 Read more April 27, 2026 Sunny skies and temperatures expected to rise slightly this week Read more April 26, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 26, 2026 Read more April 21, 2026 Rain and freezing rain in the forecast for most regions of the province Read more