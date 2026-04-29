NTV Weather Update | April 29, 2026 NTV Weather Update, Weather April 29th, 2026 Related Articles April 27, 2026 Sunny skies and temperatures expected to rise slightly this week Read more April 26, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 26, 2026 Read more April 21, 2026 Rain and freezing rain in the forecast for most regions of the province Read more April 19, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 19, 2026 Read more April 17, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 17, 2026 Read more April 17, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more