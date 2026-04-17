NTV Weather Update | April 17, 2026 NTV Weather Update, Weather April 17th, 2026 Related Articles April 17, 2026 NTV Morning Weather Checkpoint Read more April 16, 2026 Double digits for some Thursday as the sun breaks through for Newfoundland and Labrador Read more April 14, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 14, 2026 Read more April 13, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 13, 2026 Read more April 12, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 12, 2026 Read more April 09, 2026 Spring-like Friday for Newfoundland and Labrador before winter returns for some over weekend Read more